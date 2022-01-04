9 must-see movies coming to cinemas in January 2022: Belfast, Licorice Pizza, Scream and more

Judging by what's coming out in January 2022 alone, it looks like it's already shaping up to be an incredible year for cinema-goers! While in years gone by, January was seen as something of a dumping ground for the films seen as not funny, interesting or gripping enough for a high-profile Christmas or summer release, that couldn't be further from the truth given what this month has in store for us.

From the fantastic, feline-focused biopic to the new take on a cult classic favourite and the black-and-white feature generating Oscar buzz already, keep reading for all the unmissable films you can catch on the big screen this month…

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is not your standard biopic; starring Benedict Cumberbatch and The Crown's Claire Foy, it tells the extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain whose playful and psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever.

In cinemas from 1 January 2022.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson's sunny, shaggy new feature is sure to provide some much-needed escapism this January. Starring newcomers Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim (of the LA three-piece Haim), Licorice Pizza is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of California's San Fernando Valley in the seventies. If you need any more convincing, it also features a hilarious and scene-stealing performance from Bradley Cooper.

In cinemas from 1 January 2022.

The 355

New globe-trotting spy thriller The 355 is one we've been looking forward to for a while now. Originally set for a 2021 release, the film features an incredible A-list cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Diane Kruger and follows a group of female spies who team up to stop a potentially world-altering event.

In cinemas from 7 January 2022.

Boiling Point

We love anything that This is England and Line of Duty's Stephen Graham stars in and his exhilarating one-shot drama Boiling Point is no exception. Playing a chef in a buzzy London restaurant, the film sees him face the busiest night of his career as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for.

In cinemas from 1 January 2022.

Cyrano

Starring award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr, new musical drama Cyrano is a modern reimagining of a classic love story – in particular, the 1897 French play Cyrano de Bergerac, which is based on a heartbreaking love triangle.

In cinemas from 14 January 2022.

Scream

More than ten years after the last instalment, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell return for Scream, the first film in the franchise not directed by late horror legend Wes Craven. The quiet town of Woodsboro is set to be terrorised once again as a new killer dons the Ghostface mask to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

In cinemas from 14 January 2022.

Belfast

Belfast is already generating Oscar buzz thanks to its incredible cast (Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds), stunning cinematography and touching storyline. Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, the semi-autobiographical film and tells the story of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland's capital.

In cinemas from 22 January 2022.

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro follows up his Oscar-winning picture The Shape of Water with this stylish 1940s-set noir starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, William Dafoe and Toni Collette. The film follows a mysterious but charismatic drifter who joins a travelling carnival and crafts his golden ticket to success which helps him con the wealthy elite of New York society.

In cinemas from 22 January 2022.

Sing 2

One for the families! Sing 2 features even more musical numbers, laugh-out-loud moments and huge A-list names - including Bono, Pharrell Williams and Halsey - than the 2016 original.

In cinemas from 28 January 2022.

