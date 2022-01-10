Limitless win contestants reveal Ant and Dec's behaviour off-camera

Limitless Win contestants Kathryn and Will have revealed what Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly were like behind the scenes of their new ITV game show - and we're not at all surprised!

MORE: Limitless Win's Declan Donnelly's luxurious home with wife Ali has almost tripled in value – inside

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show after winning £500,000 on the first episode of the series, the couple revealed that the presenting duo were "just the same" in real-life as they are on TV.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec have fun in the office

During the interview, Lorraine asked the pair: "Aren't they [Ant and Dec] the loveliest boys?" Prompting Kathryn to reply: "Oh, so nice. They're just like on TV, they're just the same."

Will added: "They were very kind to us beforehand, we got to meet them and break the nerves a little bit and they introduced themselves to us," before Kathryn reiterated: "They were so nice."

The winning couple went on to describe their "crazy" experience on the show. Kathryn said: "It was unbelievable and we've never been in a studio [before], with all the lights and Ant and Dec, so the whole thing was just so surreal. It was absolutely crazy."

MORE: Gavin and Stacey star breaks silence over historic sexual harassment

MORE: Vera viewers hail series as 'best on TV' after series 11 return

Will added: "It was very much an out-of-body experience, the whole day. We filmed back in October and looking back on the last three months is, 'Did that really happen?'"

Kathryn and Will won £500,000 on the show

The pair also revealed how they will be spending their huge win. Will explained: "We've always given away ten per cent of our salary away to charity, so this isn't going to be any different."

"We're going to give away at least 50 thousand to charities close to our hearts, like mental health charities and leukaemia research charities. Then after that, we'll take our family on holiday, buy that campervan we've always wanted and then buy a house as well."

Ant and Dec's new game show, which premiered on Saturday night, is the world’s first-ever limitless jackpot with a money ladder that "never… ever… ends".

Limitless Win continues every Saturday at 8:30pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.