Ant and Dec reveal real reason why celebs were taken out of I'm a Celeb castle

Ant and Dec have revealed the real reason why the celebrities were taken out of the I’m a Celeb castle over the weekend - and it wasn’t because of damage caused by Storm Arwen!

The presenting duo told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Tuesday that the celebrities were actually taken out of the castle because the pair felt it was "just mean" to keep them in there while filming had stopped.

"The castle is the one thing that was absolutely fine," said Ant. "The only reason why we took the celebrities out there was because we felt it was just mean keeping them in there when we can’t film them, we can’t do anything with them, we can’t do trial with them. So, it was decided to take them out of the castle and put them into their single quarantines like they were before they went into the show.

"So they have no phones, no internet, they are completely cut off from the rest of the world, just how we like it," he joked.

The presenters also revealed that the celebrities were gutted to be leaving the castle over the weekend. "Interestingly, they were all gutted because they’ve been in there for the best part of a week and they’ve all really bonded," said Dec. "So they were gutted to leave and they were like, 'Just get us back in as soon as you can,'".

Dec also said that the celebrities were "desperate" to get back into the castle and that some even preferred sleeping in there! He said: "Arlene took her sleeping bag because she’s been sleeping really well in there, Danny’s been sleeping on the floor because he’s not comfortable in the bed, so they are raring to get back in and finish the challenge."

Ant added: "Frankie did take all of her knickers to wash in the sink because they smell."

The pair also said that they were "gutted" after the show was pulled from the TV schedule following the damage caused by Storm Arwen. Speaking to the This Morning presenters, Ant and Dec spoke about the events that took place before the show was taken off air over the weekend and revealed that the show nearly got cancelled altogether.

The celebs were gutted to have to leave the castle

Dec said: "We got a call on Friday afternoon to say 'Come to the site as soon as possible,' because there was a storm on the way and we were going to have to pre-record the show just to be safe, just in case Saturday night’s went down.

"So we pre-recorded Saturday night’s show, we did a trial with them on Friday and then we went home and came back to our cottages and we could hear the wind howling and blowing, so we knew it was pretty rough.

"Then we got a call on Saturday morning saying that the wind had pretty much destroyed the tech base, the marquees had come down and trees had been felled. So the sight was unsafe, nobody was allowed back on the site until they’d been on and done a whole geological survey to see what had happened, so there was no choice but to just pull the show over the weekend which we were just gutted about."

Ant revealed that the show was almost cancelled altogether following the chaos caused by the storm. "They could have quite easily said that there was too much damage to the production base and that we won’t be able to get back on air but they worked round the clock, the team have been magnificent and they got us back in."

The pair did also say that there is a "slight worry" as more bad weather is expected next week, however, they are hoping to pull through.

