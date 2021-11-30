I’m a Celeb to return tonight but Ant and Dec fear for next week’s shows The presenters fear more bad weather

I’m a Celeb returns to our screens on Tuesday night following three cancelled shows due to damage caused by Storm Arwen.

While the show may be back for now, Ant and Dec have expressed their fears for next week’s shows as Wales can expect more bad weather.

Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Ant revealed that there is a "slight worry" regarding the weather next week. He said: "There’s a slight worry because I think there’s more bad weather coming next week. But I think it’s just temperatures dropping and maybe a bit of snow, a bit of frost and I think we can cope with that."

Dec jokingly added: "We never get this in Australia!"

The presenting duo both praised the production team for getting the show back on air following the destruction caused by the storm. Ant said: "It’s been a challenge but, like we said, the team have been fantastic.

"We’re back on air tonight and we can’t wait to get going again because we were just hitting a stride, the show was really motoring and it was such a shame we came off air for those few days. We’re back on," he added.

Dec teased Tuesday night’s episode, telling Phillip and Holly what viewers can expect. "The celebs are heading back to camp today, we’ll have a live vote for a trial and we’ll shoot a trial tonight and hopefully it’s resumed business, resumed as normal," he said.

The celebs went back into camp on Tuesday

While the show is back on air on Tuesday, Ant revealed that the series nearly got cancelled altogether. He said: "They could have quite easily said that there was too much damage to the production base and that we won’t be able to get back on air but they worked round the clock, the team have been magnificent and they got us back in."

