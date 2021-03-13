Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway set to welcome a very special guest We can't wait!

Ant and Dec have confirmed that they will be welcoming a very special guest onto next week's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

MORE: TV presenter Steph McGovern reveals surprising link to Ant McPartlin

The comedy duo will reunite with their SM:TV co-presenter Cat Deeley for a revival of their hilarious sitcom spoof, Chums.

Taking to their joint Twitter account earlier this week, the Geordie wrote: "Tis true. The 'Chums' will revisit the flat 20 years since the last time! I wonder what's happened to them since...."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant, Dec and Cat worked together on the Saturday morning TV show from 1998 to 2001

The Friends-inspired sketch was just one of the many side-splitting segments from breakfast show SM:TV and featured a fictional romance between Cat and Dec with celebrities popping up in cameos for hilarious storylines.

MORE: 6 facts about Declan Donnelly: height, net worth, and more

MORE: Ant McPartlin's home couldn't be more different to Declan Donnelly's - see them both here

Cat shared a sneak peek of what to expect from the skit with her followers on Friday - and safe to say, we're intrigued! The mum-of-two's clip showed her perusing a rail of wedding dresses before covering the camera lens with her hand. Captioning the video, Cat teased: "Fittings for @itvtakeaway. What's going to happen? @antanddec."

Cat's turn on the popular Saturday night variety show comes after she sat down with Ant and Dec during a one-off special at Christmas which saw the trio look back at their history on the show in The Story of SM:TV.

The trio will reunite for the sketch for the first time in 20 years

At the time all three expressed their interest in filming a proper reboot of the hit show, with Ant telling Zoe Ball: "We said, 'We should just do another one time. Just do it. But do it 9.25 on a Saturday morning for three hours, get bands on.'"

He added: "[But] I don't know, let's see. We'd love to do it but I don't know if we can."

SM:TV, which began in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular back in its day and saw Ant, Dec and Cat take part in sketches, games and other hilarious antics. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier on in their career also including Stephen Mulhern, Tess Daly and more.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.