The Tourist star responds to criticism over character - and fans react

The Tourist star Greg Larson has responded to the backlash against his character in the new BBC show, and we're glad he has a sense of humour!

Taking to Twitter with a snap of himself in character as Helen's fiancé Ethan, he wrote: "Did you watch #TheTourist yet? I'm in it playing a really nice bloke named Ethan, fiance of Helen (Danielle Macdonald). We are the onscreen couple everyone is talking about I think because my character is such a loving, supportive man." He also joked: "I'm in #TheTourist on @StanAustralia playing Ethan Krum who is objectively the hottest character on the show."

WATCH: Have you been watching the BBC series?

Fans were quick to respond to his tongue-in-cheek post, with one writing: "Absolutely detested Ethan from the first minute I saw him. But kept you watching for what his next horrible put down was to the lovely Helen! Congratulations on such a good performance @gregmlarsen in an absolutely amazing show!" Another fan added: "Watching it now! You rock, dude! Perfect coercive control."

What did you think of Ethan?

In the show, Greg plays Helen's fiancé Ethan, who doesn't support her ambitions at work and becomes increasingly frustrated as she – from his perspective – puts her job ahead of him in the weeks before their wedding. However, despite his constant berating of Helen, he himself nearly gets his fiancé killed after informing a hitman about her whereabouts, believing him to be one of her colleagues.

Greg joked about his character

Taking to Twitter to discuss the role while watching the new series, one person wrote: "I’m more invested in seeing Ethan get his comeuppance than anything else," while another person added: "I can't help thinking Ethan in #TheTourist is written as so pantomimically repulsive it feels he's a bigger villain than the drawling shotgun-toting American with the multi-occupation mother. Then I remember the American is a murderer and that Ethans actually do exist."

