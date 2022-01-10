Starstruck season two first look reveals major revelation following cliffhanger We're so excited to see where Jessie and Tom are at!

BBC Three's comedy Starstruck was an instant hit with fans, and it sounds like season two is right around the corner! The original series follows comedian Rose Matafeo as Jessie, a 20-something making ends meet in London when she has a chance meeting with a famous actor, Tom, and the pair instantly have a connection.

The second series of the hit show is set to be released in February, and a first look snap reveals that Tom and Jessie are officially together following the season one cliffhanger! The final episode saw Jessie miss the bus stop she needed in order to catch her flight home to New Zealand, and share a kiss with Tom following their on-and-off courtship – but didn't confirm where their relationship would go next.

WATCH: The BBC Three comedy series has been popular with viewers

In the snap, the pair appear to have fallen into a routine as a couple, and are brushing their teeth at his and her sinks. The official synopsis reads: "After having decided to stay and pursue a relationship with [Tom], Jessie must deal with the real-world consequences of her grand gesture."

Starstruck was met with widespread praise following season one, earning a nomination for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022 along with the Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2021, so needless to say, fans were delighted with the news of Starstruck's return to our screens.

Are you excited for season two?

One person wrote: "Fantastic news, it’s a brilliant show," while another added: "Great news for a #MondayMorning #starstruck," while a third person simply added: "Love."

Rose previously opened up about the hugely positive reception, telling The Guardian: "Straight away the audience was like, ‘Great! When’s the next one coming out?’ I thought, this is like a gut punch! It’s really flattering, like, that’s great! But oh my God! It freaks me out, you know?"

Speaking about filming the season immediately after season one was released, she added: "People really love the show and you see a lot of series step it up extensively for series two. But it’s actually nice not having that, because it means that we’ve made a second series that we like. It was consistent and in keeping with the spirit of the first one. I’m a terrible people-pleaser so I think it was good not to have that little voice in my head."

