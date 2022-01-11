Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock to leave Netflix this week – and fans aren't happy Time to get binge-watching before it goes!

BBC's hit show Sherlock is beloved among fans – who have been somewhat devastated to hear that the popular show is being taken off Netflix on 13 January. The show, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and John Watson respectively, has the first three seasons currently available on the streaming platform, so if you wanted to get binge-watching, now's the time!

MORE: Stranger Things season four: everything we know so far

The show has already been removed from Netflix India, and fans have already taken to social media to share their unhappiness at the news. One person wrote: "OH MY GOD THEY TOOK DOWN SHERLOCK FROM NETFLIX INDIA ARE YOU [expletive] KIDDING ME BRING BENEDICT BACK," while another added: "NOOOO!!!! Sherlock isn't on Netflix anymore!!! I was going to watch it but it's not there!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Sherlock-based show The Irregulars is still on Netflix!

A third person added: "Bro Netflix is doing themselves so dirty, [My Little Pony] is coming off it at the end of the month as is Sherlock; SU is being chipped away at. Soon there'll just be all the Riverdale seasons which no one care about."

Fortunately for fans in the UK, all four seasons of the beloved series will still be available on BBC iPlayer.

The series is still available on BBC iPlayer

This isn't the first time in January 2022 that fans have been unhappy with Netflix, as six beloved shows including New Girl, Modern Family, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother, Homeland and Sons of Anarchy also left the service. However, Netflix does have plenty of new and returning shows to look forward to in the coming weeks and months, including Stranger Things season four, Bridgerton season two, Inventing Anna and graphic novel adaptation Heartstopper.

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: 9 must-see movies coming to cinemas in January 2022: Belfast, Licorice Pizza, Cyrano and more

While an official release date for Stranger Things is yet to be confirmed, the official Twitter account for the streaming platform dropped the new one-minute trailer back in November 2021, along with the caption: "We will have the best spring break, ever. Welcome to California. #StrangerThingsDay," leaving fans to theorise that the show will be out around springtime.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.