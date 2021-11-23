Sherlock star Martin Freeman is unrecognisable in new BBC drama – but fans have same complaint How impressive is Martin's accent?

Sherlock star Martin Freeman has wowed viewers in the first trailer for his new drama The Responder, which follows the star as Chris, a "crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional" urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

MORE: Will there be a season two of Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws?

While fans have been full of praise for Martin's scouse accent in the trailer, with one commenting: "Can we just talk about Martin’s Scouse accent!" with another replying: "It's a belter," others were talking about how much they were looking forward to seeing it, with one tweeting: "It looks fantastic. I've been waiting to see this for a long time," while another wrote: "Cannot wait to see this."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Freeman stars in the new BBC drama

However, there were plenty of concerned fans from across the pond after learning that the show is currently only being released on BBC Two and iPlayer, with one writing: "This looks amazing! Please say there is a plan for worldwide distribution at the same time as the UK release," while another wrote: "This looks so so good! Amazing! Please! Make it available to the world."

MORE: Keeley Hawes' next major role revealed - and it sounds epic

MORE: Alex Jones to front heartwarming new BBC show

According to BBC's press release, the production company Fremantle will be handling global distribution for the drama series, so watch this space!

Are you looking forward to the new series?

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."

Speaking about the new role, Martin said: "Tony Schumacher’s scripts were so unique and honest that I knew very quickly that I wanted to be a part of The Responder and take on the role of Chris. No-one writes like Tony and it has been exhilarating inhabiting the world he has created."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.