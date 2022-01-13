Rules of the Game: viewers all saying the same thing about episode two Spoilers ahead!

The second episode of the BBC's new thrilling drama Rules of the Game aired on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the series.

The latest instalment saw Maxine Peake's character, Sam, try to befriend new HR manager Maya (Rakhee Thakrar), while Tess (Callie Cooke) revealed her experience of sexual assault at the company.

Despite being "disappointed" by the first episode of the series, viewers took to Twitter to praise the second instalment, with one person writing: "Really wasn't sure about ep one. Encouraged by ep two, which picked up the pace. Will persevere! #rulesofthegame," while another added: "Just like #TheTourist, #RulesOfTheGame gets better with each episode."

A third person added: "The writing's gritty with laughs. Oooh, the episode two was strong," while another added: "Really enjoying #RulesOfTheGame, Maxine Peake fabulous as ever."

Other viewers praised the series' commentary on today's society, with one person tweeting: "#RulesOfTheGame is excellent. A real insight into the #MeToo culture," while another added: "Cannot understand the criticism of #RulesOfTheGame. Painfully true to life (exaggerated? Of course) picture of a dysfunctional second-generation family business. A new genre of dark comedy/murder mystery. Maxine Peake only picks winners!."

Many fans who binge-watched the series, which is available on BBC iPlayer, praised the show as a whole. One person tweeted: "Wasn’t my best idea, binge-watching a series on a school night but what a good ending," while another added: "Just binge-watched #RulesOfTheGame - absolutely brilliant performance from all the cast. @MPeakeOfficial plays yet another blinder!! Great viewing."

For those who have yet to watch the latest BBC series, it's a four-part drama about sexual politics in the workplace, inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo movement.

Maxine Peake stars as Sam, the chief operating officer at a family-run sportswear company, who is forced to confront the company's past after a body is found in the office reception.

