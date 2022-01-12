Rules of the Game filming locations: Where is the BBC drama set? Maxine Peake stars in the series

Rules of the Game is the BBC's latest thriller which looks at sexual politics in the workplace and is inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo movement.

While the four-part drama has viewers wondering what happened to former employee Amy, some are also curious to know where the BBC drama is filmed. Read on to find out.

Where is Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game, which stars Maxine Peake, was filmed in Manchester and the north west of England.

The home of Maxine's character, Sam Thompson, is located on a tree-lined street filled with large 1930s houses in Eccles, Salford. The modern-style house features a grey front door and sits behind black iron gates.

Speaking about the location, Maxine revealed that her own home is only a few minutes walk away from the TV set. She said: "It's great being up North because I live in Salford, I'm from Bolton originally and then I lived in London for about 12 years and then I came home – I call Salford home.

"My character's house was a ten-minute walk from where I live, which has never happened to me."

Maxine Peake's home is located near the TV set

"Polling day was great because I could walk to my local polling centre, went in my wig and cast my vote in my scene off. That was a bonus, because a lot of the time you're away, and after the year we've all had, being able to work from home has eased me back into filming after having a bit of a break," she added.

While the scenes filmed at the fictional sportswear company, Fly Dynamic, were filmed in the Fujitsu building at Manchester's One Central Park, a new-build estate in Great Sankey, Warrington, Cheshire was used as the set for new HR director Maya's home.

Location scenes for the drama were mostly filmed in and around Frodsham in Cheshire, with film crews being spotted at several locations in the market town, such as Forest Hills Hotel and locations on Main Street, according to CheshireLive.

