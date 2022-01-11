Rules of the Game: everything you need to know about the BBC's new thriller Maxine Peake stars in the drama

Maxine Peake leads a star-studded cast in the new BBC thriller, Rules of the Game, about sexual politics in the workplace.

MORE: The Tourist star responds to criticism over character - and fans react

Inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo movement, the four-part series promises to be a gripping watch. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the drama.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new BBC drama?

What is Rules of the Game about?

Written by Ruth Fowler, Rules of the Game stars Maxine Peake as Sam Thompson, the ruthless chief operating officer at a family-run sportswear company in the North of England.

When Sam turns up to work one day to find a dead body in the office reception, she is forced to face some difficult questions about the company's practices in the present, as well as some dark secrets of the past - including the mysterious death of a young female employee ten years before.

MORE: Euphoria: viewers are saying the same thing about major moment in season two return

MORE: Martin Clunes gives timeline update for Doc Martin's final series – and it might surprise you

Meanwhile, new HR director Maya tries to dismantle the lad culture within the company but is met with resistance.

Sex Education's Rakhee Thakrar plays Maya

The BBC teases: "Rocked by a sudden terrible death on company premises, Sam faces questions from the police, and finds herself pulled in all directions: by her loyalty to the company, by her own family, by Maya, and by new revelations about the death of Amy, ten years ago. Two deaths, one toxic workplace. Just how culpable is the company - and how guilty is Sam?"

Rules of the Game cast

Maxine Peake (Anne, Black Mirror) stars as Sam, while Sex Education's Rakhee Thakrar plays new HR director Maya.

Chewing Gum's Susan Wokoma takes on the role as DI Eve Preston, while Kieran Bew (Silent Witness, Liar) and Ben Batt (The Village, Scott & Bailey) play Gareth Jenkins and Owen Jenkins, the heads of the family business.

MORE: This is why fans are confused about the setting of Stay Close

Also joining the cast are The Stranger's Callie Cooke as Tess and Gavin and Stacey's Alison Steadman as Anita, as well as Zoe Tapper (Survivors) as Vanessa Jenkins and Katherine Pearce (Three Girls) as Carys Jenkins.

The series boasts a star-studded cast

Rules of the Game release date

Rules of the Game begins on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 11 January, with the second episode airing the following evening at the same time.

The whole boxset will be available on BBC iPlayer from Tuesday onwards.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.