Rules of the Game: viewers 'disappointed' by episode one of new BBC drama People took to Twitter to comment on the drama

The first episode of the BBC's latest thriller, Rules of the Game, aired on Tuesday night and viewers seem to be "disappointed" by the new series.

Starring Maxine Peake, the four-part drama looks at sexual politics in the workplace, inspired by the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo movement.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to criticise the "disappointing" first instalment and "overdramatic" script. One person wrote: "Struggling to keep watching this. Had such high hopes. If I pick up my phone during the drama, then it clearly isn't that gripping! So disappointed," while another added: " It's nowhere near the class promised! Acting, script, sound… Scene changes are overdramatic. #RulesOfTheGame."

A third person commented: "What a waste of Maxine Peake and Alison Steadman," while another found fault with the acting performances, writing: "Saw that the excellent Maxine Peake was in the new BBC drama #RulesofTheGame and had to watch. But some (quite a bit) of the acting from other cast members is truly awful!"

Other viewers seem to be distracted by Maya's missing cat, Audrey, who escapes the new HR director's house and doesn't return home during the episode. One person tweeted: "I’m going to be worried about Audrey now until they show us she’s ok," while another added: "Oh great, now I'm going to be deeply worried about this cat for the entire episode."

Jennifer Sheridan, who directed the new BBC show, also took to Twitter to address viewers. She wrote: "Love it or hate it, I’m chuffed that people are responding to #RulesoftheGame I had some of the best times of my life living in Manchester and working on this. A cast and crew that dreams are made of! @MPeakeOfficial."

While some viewers didn't enjoy the first episode of the new drama, others took to Twitter to praise the thriller, with one person writing: "Maxine Peake is just superb. The sheer relish with which she delivers the lines, and this is very, very well written," while another added: "Brilliant writing here. But what's the secret they are all hiding!!!"

A third person wrote: "I thought the first episode of #RulesOfTheGame was good but looks like I am in a minority on Twitter. I thought it was fast-paced, dark comedy, great music and really enjoyed it. Not sure what that says about me but looking forward to the next episode."

