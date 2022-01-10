Meet Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's family here

Alexandra Breckenridge is taking a well-earned work break after recently wrapping filming for the fourth season of Netflix smash-hit Virgin River – but it seems the actress and mother-of-two hasn't stopped when it comes to family life.

Posting on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, the star – who plays Melinda Monroe in the drama – shared a number of clips of her family playroom transformation.

"So we're cleaning the playroom today, this is a box of Billie's dress-up stuff. Oh it's in such bad shape guys, wow." Later on, Alexandra shared the same room after it had been organised and tidied. We're sure many parents can relate. Alexandra lives at home with her husband and two adorable children in Georgia. Want to know more about her family? Here's what we know…

Who is Alexandra Breckenridge's husband?

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge is married to Casey Hooper. The pair reportedly met at a Grammy Awards after-party. Casey is a guitarist and has even toured with Katy Perry.

The couple tend to live a private family life, but Alexandra does occasionally share loved-up pictures of the pair on her social media. In 2015, Alexandra and Casey tied the knot in a small ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Alexandra Breckenridge with her husband, Casey Hooper

Does Alexandra Breckenridge have children?

Alexandra and Casey have two adorable children together. The year after saying 'I do', the husband and wife welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in September. Alexandra then gave birth to their second, a daughter name Billie, in December 2017.

When Jack was born, the happy couple gave an interview to People magazine. "When I first held my baby, the world melted away, and I knew he was the most important thing I'd ever do," she told the publication.

Alexandra with her daughter, Billie

What else is there to know about Alexandra Breckenridge's family?

Despite both having careers in the showbiz industry, the family upped and left Los Angeles, California, in search of a more rural family life in Atlanta, Georgia. On their move, Alexandra told Atlanta magazine: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A. We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

