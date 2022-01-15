Death in Paradise's Ralf Little shares 'disappointing news' with fans The actor took to Instagram with an update about his new project

Ralf Little has taken to social media to issue an apology to fans after sharing some "disappointing news". The actor, who can be seen on screens at the moment in series 11 of Death in Paradise, has revealed that he is "gutted" to announce that his upcoming comedy tour, Two Pints Live, has been postponed in light of a surge in Omicron cases.

The tour, which was due to kick off next week on 21 January, was supposed to see Ralf reunite with his former Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps co-star Will Mellor for a series of live podcasts across the UK.

WATCH: Ralf Little reunites with Two Pints co-star Will Mellor for short sketch

Speaking in an Instagram video posted on Friday, Ralf told fans: "Hey everyone, listen, I'm sorry to bring you some disappointing news, but after a lot of discussion between ourselves, the team, the venues, and the promoter, Will Mellor and I have regrettably decided that we're going to have to postpone our Two Pints with Will & Ralf podcast tour."

He went on to say that the decision was made "because of the limitations and possible dangers of increasing Covid cases and the new Omicron variant" and added: "Obviously, we're gutted about this, but we all felt it was the right thing to do under the current circumstances."

Two Pints co-stars Will and Ralf have been forced to cancel their tour

The TV star explained: "We feel obliged to give you the best show we possibly can and we just don't feel like we can do that right now or even safely right now. So we're just going to delay it a few weeks and monitor the situation and see how it develops."

He ended the apology: "So please keep an eye out for the new dates which we're just working out and again we're really sorry and we hope you understand. Lots of love to all of you and we'll see you out on tour really soon."

Are you a fan of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps? The show ran for nine series between 2000 and 2011, although Ralf only appeared in the first six.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he wouldn't mind seeing a reunion of sorts on Death in Paradise, where he plays DI Neville Parker. Chatting to HELLO! in an exclusive Q&A last year, he said: "It would be quite good fun to have all four detectives [appear together] - especially since Ben Miller can show up in someone's imagination!

"It would be quite fun to have all four detectives on at the same time in a weird mash-up like, we're all sharing the same hallucination of Ben Miller. Me, Ardal, Kris and Ben, and we solve the case!"

