Death in Paradise's Neville to receive 'surprise from back home' following Florence rejection Are you watching the new episodes?

Death in Paradise series 11 may have just kicked off, but it sounds like the new episodes have a lot in store for everyone's favourite mystery-solving detective DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at a virtual webinar hosted by the Royal Television Society this month, executive producer for the BBC series Tim Key revealed that Neville will face more "personal challenges" this series following his romantic rejection from Florence.

"We've got some personal challenges for our characters," he teased. "Neville faces a surprise from back home at one point and that plays out over a number of episodes."

While Tim's comments were vague, it has previously been revealed that actress Kate O'Flynn will be joining the cast in a guest-role capacity as Neville's "chaotic" sister, Izzy.

Neville will face more "personal challenges" in series 11

Viewers might recognise Kate from her recent role alongside Olivia Colman and David Thewlis in crime drama Landscapers, where she played DC Emma Lancing. Her other TV credits include Close to Me, Father Brown and Wanderlust.

The press release for the new episodes teases the "unexpected visit" from Izzy will send Neville into meltdown as he tries to "keep his well-ordered life on track".

Izzy (Kate O'Flynn) will pay Neville an "unexpected visit" in an upcoming episode

Elsewhere in the chat, Tim also addressed the possibility of previous Saint Marie residents returning to the island, following Ben Miller's comeback for the show's 10th-anniversary special last year and Danny John-Jules' appearance in the recent Christmas special.

While he admitted that there will not be any returning faces in this series run, he teased that he "wouldn't rule anything out with anybody". He explained: "You know, we saw Danny again in the Christmas special and we remain on very good terms. We're friends with all of our cast and I think that I would love to see people again."

"We keep all options open," he added.

