Ralf Little welcomes new family member on Death in Paradise set Ralf took to Instagram to share the news

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has saved another stray puppy he found while filming the upcoming season of the new BBC drama - and she is so cute!

MORE: Josephine Jobert teases new project away from Death in Paradise

Ralf took to Instagram to share images of him with his new furry friend, named Susie, and explained that he’s looking to get the puppy adopted. He wrote: "Ten days ago, we spotted this stray puppy struggling to cross the road. She didn’t seem to understand that the road was dangerous and kept going back and forth...We had to stop and feed her... and then we had to scoop her up in a towel and bring her with us to our original destination."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shares hilarious video while filming for Christmas special

He continued: "We drove to the restaurant we were heading towards, L’Escape, which is run by Maryse and Fred, the same friends who looked after Dora for us when I had to go to America, and put her on the plane when the time was right. Once we’d got there, Maryse fell in love and named her Sue! She’s been staying with friends at the moment but we’ve been visiting daily to ensure she’s okay."

MORE: Ardal O'Hanlon reveals exciting Death in Paradise news – and fans will be thrilled

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Death in Paradise

"We’re also looking to get little Susie adopted and rehomed so she gets the life she deserves! I really do need to open a sanctuary at this rate."

Ralf and saved stray Susie

This isn’t the first time Ralf has saved animals from the streets. Earlier this year, Ralf adopted stray dog Dora after he found her abandoned while filming in for Death in Paradise in Guadeloupe.

Just three weeks ago he posted to Instagram marking a year since he found Dora. Sharing an image of him holding his beloved pet, he wrote: "Almost a year since I met this crazy little pup. To say you changed my life would be an understatement! Can’t wait to be reunited again…"

MORE: Death in Paradise star tipped to be next Doctor Who – details

Ralf with his adopted dog Dora

Ralf has been filming for the 11th season of the highly anticipated detective show set in the idyllic Caribbean locale of Saint-Marie.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.