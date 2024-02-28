Meet the Death in Paradise cast and their real-life families

Shantol has become a fan-favourite on the BBC show ever since making her debut as police officer Naomi Thomas in 2021.

While Shantol was born and is still based in Jamaica, she loves visiting London. "I call it my 'second city'," she told HELLO!.

Opening up about her love life during an exclusive interview, Shantol revealed that she hasn't yet found love and is looking for someone who "understands" her lifestyle and filming commitments in Guadalupe.

"It is a long time to be away, and that makes having a partner quite difficult," she told HELLO!. "I'm hoping to work on that this year. We have biological clocks, so we need to get the ball rolling when it comes to that.

"But you need to find someone who understands your lifestyle when you have to work away from wherever home is, and it has to be someone who is also able to come to you When you're there, you're there; you can't leave," she continued, adding that she's looking for someone who "understands that this is my life and can handle something that is a bit difficult."

For Shantol, the main man in her life is her dad, who she shares a close relationship with. Sharing her father's reaction to her role in Death in Paradise, Shantol told us: "He's so proud – and that's my biggest dream, to be honest: to make my daddy really proud."