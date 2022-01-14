Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles opens up about romantic future between Marlon and Naomi Tahj plays Marlon in the hit BBC show

Death in Paradise's second episode of season 11 saw Florence and Neville's relationship at its most awkward, while Naomi and Marlon's new partnership blossomed as she learned more about his past. Although the pair are new work partners, some fans already think that love could be in the air as well. HELLO! sat down with Tajh Miles, who plays Marlon, to ask him all about it…

MORE: When will Death in Paradise season 11 air in the US?

When asked if a romance between Marlon and Naomi is on the cards, Tajh explained: "I don't know! I think Marlon's a bit of a cheeky chappy and has a bit of charm, so it is a possibility for any female character, there could something there with Marlon because he's so cheeky… but in the work environment I don't think he'll go there.

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles talks episode two

"He wouldn't push any boundaries that might jeopardize this new job he literally just got and kept him out of jail! I feel like in the work environment he'll keep it professional. But outside of the office, who knows."

But does Marlon at least have a crush? "I wouldn't be surprised," Tahj laughed. "She's very beautiful."

Tahj opened up about Marlon's relationship with Naomi

The episode saw Naomi learn that Marlon originally joined the police in a young offenders program, something that Marlon has kept hidden from her. Speaking about the moment the pair have a heart-to-heart about Marlon's past, Tahj explained: "When I first read, I really did like that scene. I didn't think he'd be proud of it, but I didn't think he'd be too worried to share that side of him.

Tahj has opened up about the episode

"But he was essentially ashamed of his past and didn't want to come across the wrong way to someone like Naomi… it's just a new layer for Marlon, showing that he values respect and he wants to be respected."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.