Will there be another series of The Tourist? The creators have spoken about the show's future

The BBC's new mystery drama The Tourist, which stars Jamie Dornan, has received great reviews from critics and fans alike.

As the series nears its end with episode four out of six airing on Sunday night, viewers may be curious to know if the show will return for a second series.

Will there be a second series of The Tourist?

Creators of the BBC drama, Harry and Jack Williams, have said that they would "love" to return with a second season and have revealed that they are "talking about" how the show could make a comeback.

"I would love to make this show again with these people,” Harry told RadioTimes.com. "I’m not entirely sure it’s possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It’s been our lives for three years and we’ve been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show.

"We’ve loved every minute. Normally you’re sick of it by this point having watched 900 cuts of one episode but I still love it and I’d love to do it again."

Jack said: "We are talking about how we could return to this world, aren’t we?" while Harry added: "Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we’re not done with that. In terms of the story, we’ll see how it goes if people like it."

Jamie Dornan stars in the BBC drama

As well as creating The Tourist, the two brothers have also launched successful shows including Fleabag and The Missing.

For those who have yet to catch up on the new six-part series, it is set in the Australian outback and follows Jamie Dornan's character, known as 'The Man', who finds himself being pursued by a tank truck on a desolate road. After waking up with amnesia due to a major car accident, he must piece together the events of recent days to establish his identity.

