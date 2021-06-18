Gillian Anderson hints The Fall could return for fourth series - and we're seriously excited The crime drama originally ran between 2013 and 2016

The third and final series of The Fall may have been released way back in 2016, but Gillian Anderson has teased that viewers may soon see new episodes of the Irish-set crime drama hit screens - and we are seriously excited!

Speaking to The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 52-year-old actress revealed that "discussions" about bringing the show back have been happening behind the scenes for quite some time.

In response to being asked which previous roles she would like to revisit, she said: "I think probably The Fall, and that's something we are in discussions about."

She continued: "Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day - maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her - so that is being discussed."

In the Belfast-set crime drama, Gillian, whose recent turn as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown won her a Golden Globe, played Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson – an alluring and determined officer who finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a psychopathic serial killer named Paul Spector, played by Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan.

Gillian starred in the crime drama opposite Jamie Dornan between 2013 and 2016

The series originally aired on RTÉ and BBC between 2013 and 2016 but saw a huge resurgence last year after it was added to Netflix over the first lockdown.

While we'll be sure to keep our eyes peeled for any official announcements in the coming months, viewers will soon be able to catch Gillian in the satirical historical drama series The Great, where she's set to play the mother of Elle Fanning's character. She will also be reprising her role in the third series of Sex Education when it arrives on Netflix later this year.

