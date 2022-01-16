The Green Planet: when was it filmed? Find out more about Sir David Attenborough's new series

The Green Planet is Sir David Attenborough's latest documentary series which focuses on the plant life of Earth.

MORE: David Attenborough then vs now: take a look back at his early career

Sir David travelled far and wide to create the compelling programme, but just when was it filmed? Read on to find out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sir David Attenborough reflects on his career

When was The Green Planet filmed?

Filming for the series started back in the early summer of 2019 in Wiltshire. The crew travelled to 27 countries, visiting locations including Costa Rica, Croatia, northern Europe and the US over the course of the shoot.

Speaking to the BBC about the filming process, Sir David said: "In a sense, the series itself is slow-growing, like plants. We started [filming] a long time ago, before Covid. And so I was dashing around interesting places, in California and so on, in a way that hasn't been possible for the last two years."

MORE: Sir David Attenborough's heartbreaking comments about late wife Jane

MORE: David Attenborough's beautiful London home revealed

He added: "So I appear in all these different parts of the world quite frequently, more than any other [series] for some time."

Sir David travelled around the world to film the new series

What is The Green Planet about?

The five-part series was created using pioneering filmmaking technology, with each episode covering a different theme: Tropical Worlds, Water Worlds, Seasonal Worlds, Desert Worlds and Human Worlds.

The synopsis reads: "Plants live secret, unseen lives. But they are as aggressive, competitive and dramatic as animals - locked in life-and-death struggles for food and light, taking part in fierce battles for territory, and desperately trying to reproduce and scatter their young."

How was The Green Planet filmed?

The documentary programme was filmed using high-tech equipment including thermal cameras and macro frame-stacking. Robotic time-lapse camera rigs, nicknamed Triffids, were also used, allowing the camera to travel into the plant’s world and film in timelapse in all sorts of environments.

Pioneering filmmaking technology was used for the programme

First Person View drones were also used to film the footage, allowing a highly skilled pilot to use a headset to see the viewpoint of the drone and perform "remarkable feats of high speed, aerial acrobatics through complex obstacle courses".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.