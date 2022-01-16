Around the World in 80 Days: viewers all saying same thing after episode six Fans took to Twitter

Around the World in 80 Days continued on Sunday night and viewers are all saying the same thing following the heartwarming sixth episode.

In the latest instalment, we saw the trio of travellers washed up on the shore of a deserted island having been exiled from their vessel and sent out onto the stormy seas in a rowing boat.

While trapped on the island with no signs of being rescued, Passepartout decides to come clean about taking money from Kneedling to delay the journey, prompting Fogg to cut all ties with him and set up camp away from the French valet.

In an attempt to patch things up with Fogg, Passepartout stays up all night to build a raft, despite the pouring rain. When Abigail finds him the following morning, he seems to have fallen ill. Determined to nurse him back to health, Fogg and Abigail burn the wood from the raft to keep him warm.

Once their companion gets his strength back, Fogg opens up about his past and his relationship with Estella.

The three adventurers were trapped on an island in the latest episode

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the heartwarming episode, with one person writing: "This episode is brilliant. I like that it's just the three of them, finally confessing everything so that there aren't lies between them anymore and realising how important they've all become to one another. It's kind of a cathartic episode and I love it."

Another person added: "Another great showing from #AroundTheWorldIn80Days this evening. Really enjoying the storytelling style, pacing and stellar character work. We really are getting a real adventure-of-the-week with a compelling series arc. First-rate stuff and well worth the watch," while another wrote: "I love how everything turns out. When they finally have a raft to leave the island, Passepartout gets sick and Phileas burns it to help him even though he was angry at him, and this noble decision is actually what saves them all. Kindness always wins."

Other fans praised the acting performances, with one person tweeting: "I'm really loving #AroundTheWorldIn80Days the cast, the music. It's absolutely fantastic," while another added: "Love #AroundTheWorldIn80Days especially @Ibrahimkoma. Great actor."

