The Tourist: viewers left 'speechless' after major twist in episode four

The BBC's hit mystery drama The Tourist continued on Sunday night and left viewers in shock following a major twist at the end of episode four.

The latest instalment saw DI Lachlan Rogers catch up with Elliot and his hostage Helen at their motel. But when Sergeant Lammon arrives and suggests calling for backup, Rogers shoots him and it becomes clear that he's working for crime boss Kostas.

Viewers were left stunned by the twist, with one person taking to Twitter, writing: "Wow that episode was action-packed and did not see the twist at the end coming until the last minute," while another added: "NOOOOOOO!!! That's called a twist, babe!!!!"

A third person tweeted: "I have no words #TheTourist," while another hailed it the best episode yet, writing: "Loving #TheTourist, episode four the best yet! Quality cast with a bit of humour thrown in."

Fans also tweeted about the friendship formed between Elliott and his hostage Helen, who, despite having the opportunity to expose him as a criminal to a fellow police officer, decides to stick with him.

Praising the pair's on-screen connection, one person wrote: "I'm starting to love their relationship #TheTourist," while another added: "Elliot and Helen are having just about the most romantic meal I think I've ever seen. What a dynamite couple."

Other fans were calling for the two to get together romantically. One person tweeted: "Please please please let Helen run off with Elliott," while another added: "Elliott and Helen make a cute couple."

It's clear that Helen has quickly become a fan-favourite with viewers tweeting in support of the character. One person wrote: "Helen deserves her own show. Total legend," while another added: "I will personally fight anyone who tries to hurt Helen."

A third person tweeted: "If something bad happens to Helen I'm never watching the BBC again."

