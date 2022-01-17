Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice pictured in never-before-seen backstage photos The pair are rehearsing for the Strictly Live UK Tour

Strictly Come Dancing fans don't have to wait much longer for the Strictly Live UK Tour to kick off this week. And ahead of the launch, reigning champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have been busy rehearsing for the 33-date tour, which kicks off in Birmingham and ends in London.

Sharing exclusive photos with HELLO! which were taken backstage, Rose and Giovanni are seen rehearsing a sensual number, which includes a daring lift.

READ: Rose Ayling-Ellis made this heartbreaking comment to John Whaite at Strictly final

EastEnders actress Rose, who made history as Strictly's first ever deaf contestant and then winner, has also sparked a change in the upcoming tour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rose Ayling-Ellis' intimate date night

For the first time, a registered British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter will be provided at each of the tour dates, making this the biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour in the UK.

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals special night planned with Rose Ayling-Ellis

READ: Giovanni Pernice teases end of partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis

The pair pictured rehearsing for the Strictly live tour

"Rose is most definitely continuing to have an impact on the tour," judge Craig Revel Horwood, who is directing the tour, tells HELLO! "It's fantastic that there will be a BSL signer at every show. This is the way forward. All entertainment should be inclusive in that way and we're really proud that we're doing it."

Giving us an exclusive taste of what audiences can expect when Rose and Giovanni hit the road, Craig adds: "We're going to be doing Symphony again because that was just amazing. It will be really special, especially seeing it in a huge vast arena where the music is pumping and loud, then suddenly it goes silent. It's going to be awe-inspiring, I can't wait."

They'll be performing Symphony again

As well as Rose and Giovanni, the six other performing couples are Maisie Smith and Kai Widdrington; Sara Davies and Aljaž Škorjanec; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu; John Whaite and Johannes Radebe; and Maisie's fellow 2020 contestant Max George, dancing with Katya Jones.

They will dance their favourite two routines from the main series. Also on the bill are some energetic group numbers and top-notch live music from the Strictly singers and band.

The tour kicks off on Thursday 20 January

Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour, 20 January-13 February. Venues and tickets: strictlycomedancinglive.com.