Giovanni Pernice teases end of partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis in new video The pair won Strictly Come Dancing last month

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis developed such a sweet friendship during their training for Strictly Come Dancing last year that viewers have been hoping it would continue – and looking forward to seeing the talented pair on the road as part of the live tour.

SEE: Rose Ayling-Ellis blows fans away in £28 ASOS mini dress for outing with Giovanni Pernice

On Sunday, Giovanni got his fans’ hearts racing, however, when he teased that he and Rose wouldn’t be working together anymore.

Luckily for anyone with tickets to the shows, though, he was just joking! The Italian took to his Instagram Stories, where he filmed a short clip as he sat in a train carriage, looking sad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice addresses 'rumours' of end of partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Speaking directly to camera, he said: "Good morning lovely people, just a quick message to clarify all the rumours that are going on at the moment. Yes it's true, Rose is not doing the tour anymore so I will be dancing on my own, all day, every day."

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice celebrates personal news after dinner date with Rose Ayling-Ellis

SEE: Giovanni Pernice has the sweetest reaction to Rose Ayling-Ellis's stunning selfie

Rose then popped her head into the frame, frowning. She chimed in: "I'm not going anywhere."

Rose and Giovanni won Strictly last month

"So she is doing the tour," Giovanni clarified, looking relieved. "You happy?" Rose asked. "Very," the dancer sweetly responded.

Rose has had a very busy time since lifting the Glitterball at the end of December. She enjoyed Christmas with her family, including boyfriend Samuel Arnold, who she's been dating for seven years.

She then began preparing for the dance show's live tour, where she and Giovanni are again paired together and will no doubt thrill Strictly fans around the UK.

The stars were instant fan favourites

The actress will also soon be seen back on our screens as she revives her EastEnders role of Frankie Lewis following time off to focus on Strictly.

The star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse in character as she modelled a pair of dark ripped jeans, a black leather jacket and a pink animal print top. "Frankie is back," she captioned the image.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.