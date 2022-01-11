Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's partnership sparks tour to make this big change The Strictly Come Dancing winners will soon hit the road

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's partnership on Strictly Come Dancing has gone down in history, and is continuing to break barriers.

On Monday, it was announced that the show's nationwide tour will have a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance of the tour, making this the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals family hardship after Strictly win

The official Instagram account for the arena tour wrote: "BREAKING NEWS! We are delighted to announce that a registered BSL Interpreter will be provided for every venue and performance of the tour, making this the biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour in the UK.

"The interpreter will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage area so attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends. To apply for PA assistance please contact your local venue."

Upon seeing the news, Rose - who was the first deaf contestant to take part on the BBC programme - was quick to react and tweeted: "Amazing! [star eyes emojis]."

Rose and Giovanni are the winners of Strictly 2021

The star's presence on the show has gone a long way to highlight the deaf community and their needs. In December, Giovanni revealed he will be joined by a BSL interpreter for at least three of his shows during his solo tour, This is Me - a sweet gesture towards his dance partner and the deaf community.

Last year, Rose touched upon her "difficult" education, something that her mother Donna had been fighting to make more accessible. "I think it's became we went through a lot," she explained on BBC Breakfast. "Aww I'm getting emotional now. Because at primary school, at nursery school – it goes way, way back, where my education was difficult.

"My mum had to fight a lot to make it accessible for my education, right from the start so I had that right from the beginning of everything I do [she was] constantly fighting, constantly battled to get what I needed."