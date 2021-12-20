Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals reason for 'feeling sad' after Strictly win with Giovanni Pernice

Rose Ayling-Ellis made history after she was crowned this year's Strictly Come Dancing champion alongside dance partner Giovanni Pernice, and to celebrate, the stars danced the night away!

Speaking to the Guardian after lifting the glitterball trophy, the EastEnders actress - who was the show's first deaf celebrity to perform - revealed how some of the cast and crew got together for a little celebration. "We celebrated last night," she shared. "There was a bit of prosecco, and dancing."

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice play Hello/Goodbye!

Describing how taking part in Strictly has "been life-changing," the fan favourite confessed to feeling "sad" now her journey has come to an end. "I try not to think about it ending too much because it makes me feel really sad," she added.

Despite this, the news of winning hasn't really sunk in yet. Rose then said of her dance partner: "Giovanni has been incredible. He really supports every single step."

Although learning the choreography is difficult for a hearing person, Rose has had to put in the extra hours to figure out the steps. Discussing the initial struggle, she explained: "There are a lot of ups and downs and some dances are harder than others. But Giovanni is such a good teacher, and he's really adapted to the way I learn, rather than making me learn it in his way."

Rose and Giovanni took home the Glitterball in Saturday's final

On Sunday, 27-year-old Rose penned a heartfelt post dedicated to Giovanni and shared a series of unseen snaps from behind the scenes. "I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni," she wrote.

"The person who was there everyday with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself. He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today."

Rose then told fans that winning the Glitterball is the "best gift" she could give to Giovanni, claiming "he really deserves it". She noted: "I am beyond proud of us. I never thought I would leave Strictly with a best friend for life, thank you Gi."

Rushing to the comments to reply to his dance partner, Giovanni wrote: "And here I [cry] again !!! I told you so many times !! You are a dream and defo best friend for life !! You are a hero and a role model to everyone And I can’t wait to dance again with you ASAP!!"

