Keeping Up With The Aristocrats: viewers all saying the same thing about new show

The new ITV reality show Keeping Up With The Aristocrats made its debut on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the first episode.

The three-part series focuses on four of Britain’s most prominent aristocratic dynasties over one summer’s social season, giving viewers an insight into how the other half really live.

The first episode didn't seem to go down so well with some viewers, who complained about the programme being "awfully inappropriate" and "shameful".

One person took to Twitter writing: "ITV should be ashamed!! Most people struggling to pay their bills so ITV shove this down our throats #keepingupwiththearistocrats," while another added: "What an awfully inappropriate programme to produce in current times. No way I was going to watch toffs living it up while children starve. ITV - shameful!

A third person commented: "#keepingupwiththearistocrats rub it in for the poor and the COVID hit - how the other half live - we all need to get a life," while another agreed, adding: "When bills are rocketing, poverty increasing and people struggling, @ITV see fit to show is how the other half live #keepingupwiththearistocrats."

Some viewers took a liking to Princess Olga Romanoff

However, not all viewers were disappointed by the new series. One person took to Twitter to praise the show, writing: "Really enjoying #KeepingUpWithTheAristocrats but then I do love eccentric toffs," while another added: "Aren't they all marvellous!"

Many fans took a particular liking to Princess Olga Romanoff, a Russian princess who is the third cousin of Prince Charles. One person tweeted: "Olga is my favourite already," while another added: "Watching #KeepingUpWithTheAristocrats and it strikes me that #PrincessOlga would be a lot of fun! She comes across as very down to earth and likes a good laugh!"

Some viewers thought the programme was "inappropriate"

For those who haven't seen the first episode, the series invites viewers into the stately homes of "asset-rich, but often cash strapped" aristocrats. It follows the likes of Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who is the third cousin once removed to the Queen, and Alexandra Sitwell, who owns a Grade I listed property located on a 500-acre piece of land.

