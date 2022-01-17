Keeping Up With The Aristocrats: everything you need to know - cast, synopsis, more Find out who stars in the show

Keeping Up With The Aristocrats is the latest reality show from ITV which gives a glimpse into the lives of English nobility.

The three-part series welcomes viewers into the stately homes of four aristocratic families and gives an insight into how the other half actually live. Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new series…

What is Keeping Up With The Aristocrats about?

The light-hearted and eye-opening series follows four of Britain’s most prominent aristocratic dynasties over one summer’s social season. The official ITV synopsis teases the show: "Asset-rich, but often cash strapped, this posh bunch are mischievously self-deprecating and jolly. This fun and intriguing series lifts the lid on the lives of absolutely fabulous Lords, Ladies, and even the odd Princess, as they try to earn a crust."

Who is in the cast?

Lord Ivar Mountbatten and James Coyle

Lord Ivar is the third cousin once removed to the Queen and resides with his husband James at the spectacular Devon home of Bridwell Park Estate. He is the first member of the Royal family to be openly in a same-sex relationship.

He was previously in a relationship with Penelope Thompson, whom he married in 1994 and shares three daughters with. The pair divorced in 2011 before Lord Ivar married airline cabin services director James in 2018.

Lord Ivar is the third cousin once removed to the Queen

Jean-Christophe Novelli

Jean-Christophe is a multi Michelin Star award-winning chef who has also been dubbed 'The Nation's Favourite French Chef'.

He has appeared on a number of television shows, including Celebrity Hunted, Culinary Genius and Countryfile.

Jean-Christophe is a multi Michelin Star award-winning chef

Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard

Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard are an aristocratic couple who own the Grade I listed country home Carlton Towers, which boasts 126-rooms. Viewers will watch as the pair turn their 3,000-acre estate into a vineyard.

Lady Gerald previously appeared as a regular cast member on the Sky Atlantic documentary reality television series Weekend Aristocrats.

Lord and Lady Fitzalan-Howard own Carlton Towers

Alexandra Sitwell and Rick Hayward

Another aristocrat, Alexandra Sitwell is the owner of Grade I listed property Renishaw Hall. Located on a 500-acre piece of land, Renishaw is home to one of the UK’s most successful vineyards and has been in Alexandra's family for nearly 400 years.

The Sitwells's made their fortune in the 16th and 17th centuries through iron-making and landowning.

Alexandra owns Renishaw Hall

Princess Olga Romanoff

Princess Olga is a Russian princess and descendant of the House of Romanov. She is also Lord Ivar’s cousin.

She was once considered a possible bride for her third cousin Charles, Prince of Wales, but instead married member of Irish gentry Thomas Mathew in 1975 until they separated in 1989. The princess is currently single and is "hunting down her idea type of man – 'a trained killer' no less," teases ITV.

Princess Olga is a Russian princess

