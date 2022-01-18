Breaking Dad: viewers all have the same complaint about new series Fans had something to say about the first episode

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney returned to our screens on Monday night for a brand new series of their hit ITV show Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

While fans of the show were pleased to see the father and son duo back at their usual antics, they all had the same complaint about the new series.

Viewers were disappointed that the show was only 30 minutes long and took to Twitter to complain. One person wrote: "Why is Breaking Dad only on for 30 mins [crying emoji]," while another added: "It’s absolute madness that @itvstudios send the Walsh’s all around the world for a 30 minute a week episode! Squeezed the whole of Croatia into 30 minutes! Such a good show though!"

A third person pleaded with ITV to make each episode an hour long, writing: "These #BreakingDad episodes need to be at least an hour-long because I love Bradley and Barney's banter - it's such a feel-good series, although Bradley needs to win next time," while another agreed, adding: "I always enjoy reading the nice tweets about #BreakingDad cos I agree with them. Can we have longer episodes though? We need more of their giggling and antics."

Despite being disappointed about the show's length, viewers of the show seemed to enjoy the first episode of the new series which saw Bradley and Barney travel to Croatia to take on a series of challenges, including going head to head on aqua bikes.

One person tweeted: "Just seen #BreakingDad from earlier, really good to have it back. Always an interesting, fun and engrossing piece of TV," while another added: " I'm not even ten minutes into the first episode of the new series of #BreakingDad and I've already got a stitch from laughing so hard - thanks Brad & Barney!"

A third person added: "#BreakingDad is a fantastic piece of feel-good watching. Two people lucky enough to travel the world together, bonding and having fun."

