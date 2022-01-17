Bradley Walsh attempts daring escapology stunt in new series of Breaking Dad The father and son duo are back!

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney are back for a brand new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad - and we are so excited to see it!

The latest six-part series will see the famous father and son duo take on a whole new host of adrenaline-fuelled challenges, including a daring escapology stunt. Find out what else is in store for the pair in the new series...

The new season will see Bradley and Barney back in their RV for another epic European adventure, experiencing the "fiery heat of the Mediterranean" as well as the "icy tundras of the Arctic Circle".

The pair will be kicking off their trip on the beautiful island of Vis in Croatia, where they will free dive down to a shipwreck.

Barney and Bradley will also be taking on more thrill-seeking activities, including catamaran racing in Hungary, riding Europe’s largest roller coaster in Poland and sliding down a Bobsleigh track in the Arctic Mountains of Norway.

Bradley and Barney will be taking on a list of daring challenges

Viewers can also look forward to seeing the pair attempt to surf during a storm in the Arctic circle, as well as swing 125ft above the ground on a rope attached to the roof of a football stadium in Split.

The adventurous pair recently spoke about how the series has helped to bring them closer together. "Travelling together not just as father and son but as mates, being able to go to these places and have a good time and share these memories, has been great," Barney told the Daily Mail.

The show has brought the father and son closer together

Bradley agreed, adding: "I think we've done something like 100 activities now. For a father and son or parent and child to do that is quite extraordinary.

"And to do it so late in life for me and to do it with Barney, who's really caring and looks after me, is wonderful."

Bradley previously spoke about his relationship with his son and how Barney ended up directing him during the first series of the show. Chatting on This Morning in 2019, he said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect.

The new series starts on Monday 17 January at 8pm

"Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad returns on ITV on Monday 17 Jan at 8pm.

