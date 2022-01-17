Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals she is 'dying of nerves' before going on the show The presenter opened up to the panellists

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has revealed that every time she goes live on the ITV show, she is "dying of nerves" backstage.

The panel were talking about Coleen's stint on Dancing on Ice in 2009 when the singer revealed that as she's gotten old, her "fear" and "stage fright" has gotten "much worse".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals why she didn't invite Brenda Edwards for Christmas Day

She told her fellow presenters: "As I've got older my fear has got worse, much worse. Much more stage fright. You're always shocked that before this show starts, inside I'm dying of nerves, even after all these years."

Host of the show, Ruth Langsford, replied: "I think some nerves are quite healthy nerves. I always have that slight, especially on live TV, it's like adrenaline isn't it? I think that's good.

"I always think the day I don't have that is the day not to be doing this job anymore," she joked.

Coleen Nolan competed on Dancing on Ice in 2009

While chatting about her time on the ITV skating competition, Coleen revealed that it was the "scariest thing she's ever done". She said: "I did that show in 2009 and it was the scariest thing I've ever done. It never left me that fear, week in, week out. They kept saying, 'It'll get less scary as the weeks go on,' it never did.

"I had a meltdown in week five where I thought, 'Oh, I just can't do this anymore,'" she added.

Coleen also revealed that unlike the younger contestants on the show, she was worried about the consequences of falling and injuring herself. She said: "I think because I was one of the oldest contestants, you look at all the young people coming on and they have no fear whatsoever. They're not scared about falling, they don't worry about the consequences of falling, whereas for me I was thinking, 'If I fall and break a leg, who's going to do the school run?' Kiera was only seven or eight at the time."

Coleen opened up to her fellow panellists

The Loose Women star did point out that competing on Dancing on Ice has helped her when facing other challenges in life. She said: "Since that show, where it did change my life is now when I'm scared of anything, I always go to myself, 'You've danced on ice you'll be fine.'"

