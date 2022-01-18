Everything you need to know about Oscar Isaac's Marvel series Moon Knight Oscar Isaac plays a man who can't differentiate from dreams and reality

Oscar Isaac is set to star in the latest MCU series on Disney+, Moon Knight, as Steven Grant. So what is the deal with the mysterious new show? Here's everything you need to know about our soon-to-be newest obsession…

MORE: Harry Styles' end credits cameo in Eternals explained

Is there a Moon Knight trailer?

Yes! Watch the trailer for the new show below. It certainly received a good reception from fans, with one writing: "This is hype. Looks like a suspense, horror, psychological type movie. Looks great. Looking forward to seeing this," while another added: "This looks like it can be the best of all the Disney Plus shows."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oscar Isaac stars in Moon Knight trailer

What is Moon Knight about?

The upcoming series follows Steven Grant, a mild-manner man who works in a store and struggles with a major sleep disorder. As he becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, Steven discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder, and shares a body with a mercenary named Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies draw closer, they have to come to terms with their identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: 31 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

When is Moon Knight to be released?

The new series will be released on Wednesday 30 March, so get ready! The episodes will subsequently air weekly on Wednesdays.

Will you be watching?

Who is in the Moon Knight cast?

The series stars Dune and Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac, alongside The Purge actor Ethan Hawke and Together Together actress May Calamawy. Emily VanCamp will also reprise her role as Sharon Carter.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.