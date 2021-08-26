Marvel star rushed to hospital after stunt goes wrong on set of Black Panther sequel Actress Letitia Wright was treated in hospital with minor injuries

Actress Letitia Wright has been treated in hospital following an accident on the set of the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

The 27-year-old Guyanese-born British actress, who plays Shuri, Princess of Wakanda in the Marvel franchise, was taken to hospital in Boston with minor injuries after a stunt went wrong on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A spokesperson for Disney confirmed that the star had been injured and was receiving treatment in a medical facility close to the shoot location.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” the statement read.

While the details of the extent of her injuries were not released, Deadline has reported that Letitia has now been released from the hospital, and the incident will not have an impact on the film’s tight shooting schedule.

Production for the highly-anticipated sequel kicked off in June and is expected to continue until the end of the year. Letitia is reprising her role as Shuri, the younger sister of T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman). She has also appeared in two other Marvel Cinematic Universe films - Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Joining her in the cast of the sequel are many of the original stars of the 2018 film, including Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett. It’s been confirmed that the role of T’Challa will not be recast following Chadwick’s tragic passing in August 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

However, viewers can still expect to see some new faces among the cast. According to Variety, I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel will appear in a role that is currently being kept under wraps, alongside Dominique Thorne, who will play Riri Wililams/ Ironheart. The film is set to be released on 8 July 2022.

