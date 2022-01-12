Harry Styles' end credits cameo in Eternals explained What Eros' post-credits cameo means for the future of the MCU…

Eternals has finally landed on Disney+, meaning those who didn't catch the blockbuster at cinemas last year can finally find out what all the fuss is about - and, of course, see for themselves Harry Styles' epic debut.

MORE: Don't Worry Darling: everything you need to know about the Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde film

But who does the award-winning singer and actor play and what does his post-credits cameo mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Keep reading to find out…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched Eternals yet?

Long before Eternals was released, there were rumours that the former One Direction star was somehow involved in the superhero flick and these suspicions were finally confirmed when the film reached cinemas last year. Part way through the film's credits, he is introduced as Eros, the brother of villain Thanos.

MORE: Harry Styles' £6.4million NY apartment will leave you speechless

MORE: Harry Styles' new film My Policeman: all we know about upcoming role so far

Eros, aka Starfox, surprises Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) on board the Domo. Although his appearance is brief, it's been teased that we could be seeing a lot more of Harry's character in future MCU films.

Harry is introduced as Eros aka Starfox in the film's post-credits scene

Speaking in December 2021, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said there are certainly ideas to expand Starfox's storyline in the MCU in a major way, although an Eternals sequel has not yet been confirmed.

"That was fun, that was a fun one. A teaser tag at the end of the movie," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We have a lot of fans outside the studio, of course. But, inside the studio of Starfox, of that character, of Eros. So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas."

MORE: Did you know Harry Styles almost starred in this Christmas movie?

Meanwhile, according to Marvel insiders, a solo film focused on Starfox is being considered. We'll have to wait and see what Harry's future in the franchise holds but in the meantime he has plenty of other exciting movie projects coming to screens.

He's set to join forces with The Crown's Emma Corrin for romantic drama, My Policeman and also star opposite Florence Pugh in psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, which has been directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, both coming in 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox