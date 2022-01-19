French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies aged 37 The actor, who is set to appear in a new Marvel series, was involved in a serious ski accident

Actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a serious ski accident, it has been confirmed.

The French actor, who is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, was hospitalised on Tuesday after a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France and sadly passed away on Wednesday 19 January 2022, his agent and family confirmed to news agency AFP. He is survived by his long-term partner Gaëlle Piétri and their five-year-old son, Orso.

Following news of the accident, broadcaster France Bleu reported that the actor was in "serious condition" with a skull injury and was transported to a nearby hospital in Grenoble. It said the other skier has not been hospitalised and investigation is currently underway as to how the accident occurred.

Gaspard was best known to audiences for portraying the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic Saint Laurent, as well as being the face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Gaspard Ulliel died in a ski accident

He first rose to fame in the early 2000s and was nominated for his first César Award in 2002 in the category of Most Promising Actor. He was nominated again in 2003 and won in 2004 for his role in A Very Long Engagement, which co-starred Audrey Tautou. In 2017, he took home the award for Best Actor for his role in It's Only the End of the World.

In 2021, it was announced that he would be joining the cast of the Disney+ and Marvel superhero series Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. In the series, which is set to be released in March 2022, he plays a character known as Anton Mogart or Midnight Man.

Jean Castex, the French prime minister, has paid tribute to Gaspard on Twitter, writing: "Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will now see his most beautiful interpretations and meet this certain look. We are losing a French actor.

