Rose Ayling-Ellis' co-stars praise her after incredible tour change - and fans are thrilled

Rose Ayling-Ellis' Strictly Come Dancing co-star Sara Davies has taken to Instagram to praise the EastEnders actress for making an amazing change to the upcoming dance tour.

Sharing a snap of herself with Rose alongside their fellow cast members for the tour, including Maisie Smith and Johannes Rabede, she wrote: "As if I needed another reason to be prouder of the brilliant and talented @rose.a.e! The @strictlycomedancinglive tour has announced it will feature a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter - inspired by Rose, who made history as the show’s first ever deaf contestant!

"Honestly, it’s so inspiring to see just how powerful representation is and the difference it can make. Everyone should be allowed to experience the full magic of the show and I have no doubt that this will encourage and empower more members from the deaf community! So proud to be a part of this and can’t wait to get back on that stage with the rest of the Strictly gang… the question is, who’s coming along to the Live Tour!?"

Fans were equally thrilled to hear the exciting news, with one commenting: "Cannot wait! Just coming a few times," while another added: "Now there’s a BSL interpreter, I am def coming!" A third person simply added: "Progress." Rose was clearly pleased with Sara's sweet post, as she added it to her own Instagram Stories.

The Strictly stars look like they are already very much enjoying one another's company as Max George shared a video of a group playing table tennis. The match was won by Rose and Tilly Ramsay, who celebrated by jumping and hugging one another as their fellow cast members looked on. Their tour looks like so much fun!

