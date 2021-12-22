Rose Ayling-Ellis' future on EastEnders after Strictly triumph confirmed by BBC

EastEnders has dispelled the rumours that Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to quit the BBC soap in the new year after her tremendous win on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 27-year-old - who plays Frankie, the daughter of Mick Carter, on the show - lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night's grand finale alongside dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Shortly after her triumph, it was reported that Rose could set to leave Albert Square in pursuit of "high profile projects" in the New Year.

However, the BBC have since shut this down, and have confirmed to HELLO! that Rose "is returning to film with EastEnders in the New Year". They added: "Rose has no intention to quit EastEnders."

On Sunday, after her win, Rose penned a heartfelt post dedicated to Giovanni and shared a series of unseen snaps from behind the scenes. "I'm dedicating this post to the most wonderful human ever, Giovanni," she wrote.

The actress plays Mick Carter's daughter Frankie in EastEnders

"The person who was there everyday with me for four months, who knows truly what this journey has been for me, the reason why I have become confident within myself. He came into my world and brought the best out of me. I cannot thank him enough for all the work and effort to make me become the dancer that I am today."

Rose then told fans that winning the Glitterball is the "best gift" she could give to Giovanni, claiming "he really deserves it". She noted: "I am beyond proud of us. I never thought I would leave Strictly with a best friend for life, thank you Gi."

Rushing to the comments to reply to his dance partner, Giovanni wrote: "And here I [cry] again !!! I told you so many times !! You are a dream and defo best friend for life !! You are a hero and a role model to everyone And I can’t wait to dance again with you ASAP!!"

