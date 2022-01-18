Rose Ayling-Ellis attempts to hand feed Giovanni Pernice in hilarious video ahead of tour start The pair are really good friends

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were recently reunited after spending several weeks apart to celebrate Christmas with their families, and they have been hard at work ever since, rehearsing for Strictly's nationwide tour.

On Monday, however, they found time to share a hilarious video with fans, who would have no doubt been missing their funny social media antics since the show ended.

Taking to Stories, the EastEnders actress shared several funny clips that saw her eating a packet of crisps on a train whilst Giovanni pretended to be annoyed with a very serious face.

Trying to no doubt cheer him up, Rose offered to hand feed the Italian dancer some of her crisps and while Giovanni tried to maintain a serious face, they both couldn't help but laugh.

Rose and Giovanni have a great friendship

Both Rose and Giovanni shared the same clip, simply tagging each other and letting the video do all the talking.

The sweet interaction between the duo comes just days after Rose spoke to The Big Issue about Strictly and Giovanni, whom he calls a friend for life.

Of what the future holds for her after winning the hit BBC dance show, she told the publication: "I'm so excited to get working. I can't wait to see what comes up. I love adventure. I love new things. I love meeting new people. So I can't wait – but my agent is being very secretive about all the offers coming in."

The couple often delight fans with funny videos and pictures

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour begins later this week and will go on until mid-February.

Speaking to HELLO!, judge Craig Revel Hornwood said of Rose ahead of the start: "Rose is most definitely continuing to have an impact on the tour. It's fantastic that there will be a BSL signer at every show. This is the way forward. All entertainment should be inclusive in that way and we're really proud that we're doing it."

Giving us an exclusive taste of what audiences can expect when Rose and Giovanni hit the road, Craig added: "We're going to be doing Symphony again because that was just amazing. It will be really special, especially seeing it in a huge vast arena where the music is pumping and loud, then suddenly it goes silent. It's going to be awe-inspiring, I can't wait."