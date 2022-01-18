9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear shares heartbreaking update on crossover

9-1-1 fans have been looking forward to a second crossover between the original Fox series and the spin-off Lone Star - but it looks like there's a chance it may not be viable this year.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1's Oliver Stark reveals 'huge wrench' may tear apart Buck and Taylor's romance

COVID-19 recently put a halt on filming of 9-1-1 after cast and crew tested positive for the new Omicron variant, and now showrunner Tim Minear has admitted that although they are still hopeful, "the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems".

WATCH: 9-1-1 and Lone Star crossover

"We’re still making these shows during a worldwide pandemic, and there have been other complications, cast availability complications," Tim told TV Insider; star Angela Bassett is currently filming Black Panther 2.

"I’m still hoping for some form of crossover, but the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems. We’re not done, so it’s hard to know exactly."

Natacha Karam, who plays Marjan Marwani in Lone Star previously told HELLO! that she had yet to see a script for the potential crossover but that she wanted to work with Aisha Hinds again.

"She is so lovely and sincere, and I love her character Hen, she is my number one choice," Natacha shared.

Buck, Hen, and Eddie traveled to Texas for the first crossover

Oliver Stark also shared that he knows "less than zero" about what is planned but that he would love to "mix up the partnerships" and work with Rafael Silva or Brianna Baker and "experiment with what those interactions would look like".

Tim has promised, however, that when 9-1-1 returns from its winter break for its final eight episodes, the two shows will be "happening in the same time and space in the 9-1-1 universe".

Lone Star returned in January with a time jump from its second season finale. The dramatic season premiere also revealed that in the six months prior, fan favorite couple Tarlos (a portmanteau of characters TK Strand and Carlos Reyes) had split.

TK and Carlos have been on and off since episode one

It remains unclear why the pair split, with character Nancy Gillian asking her fellow paramedic TK during the episode about the decision, revealing that even their friends didn't know the real reason.

The season three premiere dealt with an ice storm hitting the city of Austin; it was based on the true 2021 weather event which left the city without power for four days and killed over 200 people.

The first four episodes are expected to follow the devastation of the storm; fans saw a cliffhanger at the end of episode two when TK was on life support after being diagnosed with hypothermia.

9-1-1 Lone Star airs on fox on Mondays at 8/7c

