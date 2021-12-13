Exclusive: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark reveals season five's spring premiere will feature Christopher and Buck scenes

Good news 9-1-1 fans, Oliver Stark has teased more scenes between Evan 'Buck' Buckley and Christopher Diaz (Gavin McHugh) in the spring premiere.

Christopher is the son of Buck's firefighting partner Eddie Diaz, and the pair have created a strong bond over the last few seasons; at the end of season four, viewers saw Eddie tell Buck that he had named him Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die. The first half of season five saw limited interaction between the pair, though, and Oliver told HELLO! that will change - "as long as they don't end up on the cutting room floor".

WATCH: 9-1-1: Christopher Diaz makes heartbreaking confession

"I see fans loved it, and for me personally it is so lovely working with Gavin," he shared.

"He's such a great spirit and really brilliant at what he does, and he's a nice person to work with."

Gavin joined the show in season two when Eddie (played by Ryan Guzman) joined the 118. In his first episode we discover he has a son and that he is raising him as a single father.

"When I watch an earlier season and think about [Gavin] now, 'what happened? You are so big!'" Oliver joked.

Gavin joined the show in season two

"When you see someone weekly you don't notice changes until you go back and look, and - you were a kid and now you're turning into a young adult! But it's strange and lovely to be a big part of that."

Eddie revealed in season four episode 14 that he had made Buck Chris' legal guardian months prior, and Oliver previously told HELLO! that he "loved reading that in the script" as it was "a nod to the connection these two guys have which cannot be denied, there is something really close between them, and meaningful".

However it remains unclear what will happen to the pair moving forward as fans saw Eddie decide to leave Firehouse 118 at the end of the fall finale after realizing that he needed to remove himself from danger for the sake of his young son's mental health.

His relationship with Buck is a fan favorite

But that decision affects more than just Eddie, and Oliver shared that his character Buck will "struggle" with what this means for the team and their partnership moving forward.

"I think one of the main things we get to see in [5B] is that Buck has a block when it comes to understanding why Eddie would want to do it long term," he said. "

"It comes from a place of wanting his partner by his side. Buck will struggle, and won't completely understand - but he will have to get used to it."

