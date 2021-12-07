Exclusive: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases major conflict between Eddie and Buck after season five cliffhanger The show returns in March

Oliver Stark has admitted there may be conflict between Eddie Diaz and Evan Buckley in the spring premiere of 9-1-1, after the crazy season 5A cliffhanger.

Fans saw Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, decide to leave Firehouse 118 after realizing that he needed to remove himself from danger for the sake of his young son Christopher's mental health.

But that decision affects more than just Eddie, and Oliver shared that his character Buck will "struggle" with what this means for the team and their partnership moving forward.

"I think it creates conflict for his character, where it's a good thing [for Eddie and Christopher] but is it the right choice?" he said.

"I think one of the main things we get to see in [5B] is that Buck has a block when it comes to understanding why Eddie would want to do it long term.

"It comes from a place of wanting his partner by his side. Buck will struggle, and won't completely understand - but he will have to get used to it."

Eddie decided to leave Firehouse 118 for the sake of his young son Christopher

Eddie, an army veteran turned firefighter, has had a traumatic year, after being shot by a sniper and then battling panic attacks which he blamed partly on the realization that he was not ready for his then-girlfriend Ana Flores to become a permanent fixture in his and Christopher's lives.

Fans also saw Buck and Eddie get caught up in a hostage situation, where they were held at gunpoint for several hours.

Ryan is not leaving the hit Fox show though - "it's not a secret, he is not leaving the show," confirmed Oliver, - although the British actor revealed that, similar to season four episode 13's script reveal where the cast were left in the dark over whether Eddie would die after the shooting, they also had no idea Eddie would be quitting.

Ryan is not leaving the hit Fox show though

"The first question was 'Ryan, are you leaving?' and he said, 'I don't know!'" laughed Oliver.

"But this gives [Eddie] time to deal with the trauma he's experienced over the past year and in an environment where there isn't more trauma being lumped on top, so it's a good thing."

It remains unclear how Eddie's departure will play out on screen for fans but Oliver admitted that although the spring premiere won't feature a big time jump, fans can expect "one of the biggest action set pieces we've done in a long time".

The spring premiere will air in March

"It will be a real big edge of the seat moment," the 30-year-old revealed of the scene.

As for the anticipated crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star, he insists he knows "less than zero" about what is planned but that he would love to "mix up the partnerships" and work with Rafael Silva or Brianna Baker and "experiment with what those interactions would look like".

