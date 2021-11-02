Ronen Rubenstein teases major upset as he shares 9-1-1 Lone Star season three trailer We can't wait!

Ronen Rubenstein has left fans up in arms after sharing an eight-second teaser of the upcoming third season of 9-1-1 Lone Star.

The series will return in January and Fox aired the clip at the end of Monday's 9-1-1, showing Ronen's character TK Strand - now in his paramedic uniform - and attempting to rescue someone who has fallen through ice into freezing waters.

WATCH: 9-1-1 Lone Star season three trailer

However, it appears that TK is also pulled into the waters, and fans were not impressed, with one commenting: "WHY IS IT ALWAYS TK?! THAT MAN BE PERMANENTLY RAISING MY STRESS LEVELS."

Another tweeted: "All I'm asking is that this is a joke and TK's home safe and sound with Carlos sipping some hot chocolate," as one joked: "I see that TK is still a danger magnet."

The series is a spin-off of the hugely popular 9-1-1 which follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders, including Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause and the 118 - Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark), Eddie Diaz, (Ryan Guzman), Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) - as they respond to emergencies with the help of LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), and 911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Production began in September for Lone Star, which follows Rob Lowe's firefighter Owen Strand, and his son TK, as they move from New York to Austin, Texas for a fresh start.

Season three will return in 2022

Gina Torres, Natacha Karam, and Jim Parrack all also star, as well as Rafael Silva, who stars as Carlos Reyes, TK's boyfriend.

"Selfishly, I hope to see Mr and Mr Reyes-Strand, Strand-Reyes," Rafael teased earlier in the year as to what fans can expect, adding: "Who knows? I await many things for Tarlos."

He went on to say the one thing he hopes the show's writers' room doesn't do is have their relationship end in tragedy since it's a well worn trope he's seen in television again and again over the years.

Are you hoping for more Tarlos scenes in season three of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

"Whenever a couple that looks like Tarlos meets and falls in love, there's always a frickin' tragedy," he mused. "There's always this stigma that no matter how much you fight to be in love, for your right to exist and to feel and be seen as legitimate, once you do achieve it and fall in love, then guess what? We're gonna write a storyline where one of you dies!"

9-1-1: Lone Star has received widespread acclaim for its diverse and inclusive casting and storylines - Brian Michael Smith is notably the first Black trans man to be a series regular on a network television show.

Last year, the series received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

9-1-1 Lone Star will air in January 2022

