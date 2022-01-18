Line of Duty stars reprise their roles for one-off special video Vicky McClure and Martin Compston both added their voices to the clip

Line of Duty stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar have reprised their roles from the popular crime drama as part of a one-off special video created by activist group, Led By Donkeys.

MORE: Vicky McClure opens up about major difference between new drama Trigger Point and Line of Duty

The video, shared on social media, takes snippets of the BBC series showing the characters Superintendent Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DI Steve Arnott sat in the iconic AC-12 interview room, with a superimposed image of Prime Minister Boris Johnson sitting opposite them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Line of Duty stars lend their voices to Led By Donkeys video

The voiceover then hears from each actor in their respective character as they discuss the recent revelations over parties being held at No10 Downing Street throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic while the country was being held in a lockdown.

Martin, acting as DI Arnott began the voiceover: "On screen, item reference LBD-1. LBd-1 is an email sent by your Principle Private Secretary, Martin Reynolds, who invited more than 100 Downing Street staff to attend a party on the evening of May 20th 2020."

MORE: Martin Compston delights fans as he shares major update on future of crime drama

MORE: First look at Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar's gripping new detective drama

Line of Duty fans were loving the video

Vicky, as Kate Fleming, added: "Only an hour before the party, your Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden made a statement reminding the public of Covid regulations."

The video also includes snippets of the PM's explanation including the details were currently part of an internal inquiry led by Civil Servant Sue Grey, to which Hastings adds further: "We've investigated it. And the facts are plain for everyone to see."

The characters have become iconic thanks to the popularity of Line of Duty

He continues: "Because there are rules, rules that bind us as a society, and as a people. If you've got one shred of compassion for all those families who sacrificed so much, who lost so much, you’ll go and let them have done with you."

The video has generated plenty of reaction from Line of Duty fans and has already had over 900,000 views on Twitter. One person wrote underneath: "Watching this makes me proud to be British again. This is the country I want."

A second added: "Absolutely brilliant. Excellent. Can they play this in the House of Commons tomorrow just before PMQs." As a third said: "Flipping heck! That is AWESOME! Well done all of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.