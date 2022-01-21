Call the Midwife hints at major plot twist in teaser for next episode Fans of the BBC drama are convinced they've worked it out…

Call the Midwife has teased the upcoming fourth episode in series 11 has a big twist in store – and fans are convinced they've worked it out!

A video clip from this weekend's episode was shared on the BBC drama's official Instagram account on Thursday which sees Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) comforting a tearful Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott). Phyllis asks: "How does Cyril feel about that?" to which Lucille says through tears: "I haven't told him yet."

WATCH: Call the Midwife hints at big twist in episode four

It's this exchange that got viewers talking in the comments section, and many are convinced the character could be pregnant and is feeling worried about telling her husband.

One person said: "I think Lucille might be pregnant y'all," as another responded with their theory: "Maybe [she's upset] because it was a shock, unplanned or unexpected. Maybe she never expected it."

A third was equally convinced and expressed their desperation for it to be true: "I swear if Lucile isn't pregnay!!" Meanwhile, a fourth was simply concerned for the character, adding: "What is going on with Lucille???? I hate having to wait a week."

Are you looking forward to episode four?

The snippet also sees Matthew getting some romance advice from Nurse Nancy Corrigan and Sister Julienne struggling with the raging heatwave. Luckily, Fred comes to her rescue.

The synopsis for episode four reads: "It's the summer of 1967, and a heatwave descends over Poplar. Sister Hilda and Dr Turner support a young father with a lung condition, and Trixie takes the lead with a struggling first-time mother.

"Cyril continues to search for a new job that will put his civil engineering qualification to use and pay more so he and Lucille can afford a house deposit, but Lucille receives unexpected news that she must break to him. Meanwhile, Trixie and Matthew's relationship is going well, but Trixie wants a little more romance."

