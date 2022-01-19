Call the Midwife has made an announcement to fans on social media – and the news has gone down a treat! The Instagram account for the show shared a behind-the-scenes video from on set, stating that the official Call the Midwife tours would be back for 2022.

"Last year, an easing of lockdown restrictions meant we could return to film at a location that has become an essential part of the Call the Midwife story – the Historic Dockyard at Chatham in Kent," the caption explained.

WATCH: Call the Midwife sparks concern for sister Julienne with new clip

"In this exclusive behind-scenes video, our team discuss their happy return to the riverside location, and the now-famous 'washing line street'. But did you know that you can also visit this wonderful Call the Midwife location for an official Call the Midwife tour? Booking is now open for the 2022 season of tours."

It seems the prospect of visiting the BBC drama's iconic set for a guided tour was something plenty of followers were interested in. One person commented: "Definitely going to book a space x."

Tours of the Kent film set are now available to book for 2022

A second added: "WOW this is cool and it's on my list for 2022," as a third said: "A Call the Midwife tour!?! Put it on the list!!" Many other fans who had visited in the past added their praise: "Visited with my Nan a few years ago, loved it, beautiful place," said one, as a second wrote: "It's such a good tour - would thoroughly recommend it! I love watching the series and working out which area it was filmed in!"

Meanwhile, the new series of Call the Midwife has generated plenty of praise from its dedicated fanbase, but the most recent episode sparked an extreme reaction.

Call the Midwife is adored by viewers

The latest instalment of the much-loved BBC drama saw Nurse Nancy encounter a meth drinker, Bernard, living rough on the streets of Poplar.

Later, Nancy, along with Doctor Turner and Fred, find him slumped on the pavement. When they take off his shoes to inspect his legs, his rotting calf is pulled off. Doctor Turner quickly diagnoses him with gangrene, caused by the methylated spirits, before rushing him to hospital.

Viewers were left speechless by the upsetting scene and took to Twitter to express their shock. One person wrote: "I can't be the only one who just screamed at my telly, while also crying." while another added: "Oh my God, that was awful. I can't watch."

