Call the Midwife star Helen George comments on kissing co-star - 'the most unsexy thing' The actress stars as Nurse Trixie

Helen George may be one of the original stars on Call the Midwife, but there are times the actress finds filming certain scenes quite daunting.

During the latest episode of the BBC period drama, viewers were excited to see her character Nurse Trixie and widower Matthew share a kiss after growing close in series ten.

Although the scene was shot in a romantic setting, the protocols set in place during the pandemic overshadowed the sweet moment – something Helen has described as "the most unsexy thing you could ever do".

"We became masters at kissing through Perspex," she said via Radio Times. "It's probably the most unsexy thing you could ever do. A man comes along with a little spray and a window wipe and wipes away your spit after every take. Horrific."

The star, who filmed the 11th series whilst she was expecting her second child with partner Jack Ashton, added: "There were a few [takes]. It takes a while to get there. It was so mechanical, we'd turn our head to the left or bring your cheek in a bit or your head. Awful. Awful. So embarrassing."

Romance between the two characters has been brewing

Matthew was introduced in the latest series when his wife Fiona Aylward gave birth at the Lady Emily Clinic. However, Fiona was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, and died shortly afterwards.

Helen previously explained: "I think it's definitely a relationship, a friendship that develops on truth because she's been there and cared for his wife. And I think there's a connection because of that, because of that deep moment they shared together."

