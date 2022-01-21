Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert to take part in Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly Come Dancing always sparks plenty of speculation over who will be taking part, and Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert is at the top of plenty of lists! The actress, who plays Florence Cassell in the hit murder mystery show, finally responded to the rumours back in July 2021 - but what did she have to say?

READ: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert reveals she is finding it 'more and more difficult' to film show

After a fan asked her if she was taking part after reading reports, Josephine posted on her Instagram Stories: "Well… I have to say that Google knows things about me that I don't even know about myself. It's interesting!" Although Josephine has shot down the rumours, the celebs who compete are usually kept top-secret, so she could be trying to throw fans off the scent!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert looks after stray puppy

However Josephine and her co-star, Tahj Miles, previously said they'd be keen to take part in the dancing competition. When asked by a fan, Tahj said: "I can't really dance. I mean I can, I can follow instructions, but I wouldn't be the best." Josephine pressed him, asking him whether he'd still take part, and he replied: "Yes why not!" She then enthusiastically agreed, adding: "Yeah me too, we should do it together, we'd win it together!" We're not losing hope just yet!

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has transformation for undercover storyline

READ: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has a very famous mum – details

Meanwhile, the actress recently told HELLO! that she and her mother are working on several new projects together. She explained: "I've been writing with my mother. We're working on three projects at the same time. I love to write and I'd like to produce, I'm really interested in it, and my mum is amazing, she has so many brilliant ideas.

We'd love to see her on the show!

Writing with another person can be very difficult, you have to be really connected. We're having so much fun. We wrote a short movie, we are working on the series, and we have a big blockbuster movie! Like Pirates of the Caribbean kind of vibe. No limits! I'm like, 'Mum, this is gonna cost a lot of money,' and she's like, 'Just write it and we'll see! Write the movie, and we'll find the money later!'

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.