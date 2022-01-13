Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has a very famous mum – details

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert is a huge fan favourite on the hit show as Florence Cassell, but how much do you know about her life behind the cameras? The star recently revealed to HELLO! that her mum is very well known too, and we can't believe we didn't realise sooner!

MORE: Exclusive: Josephine Jobert reveals details for Death in Paradise season 11

Josephine's mum is actually actress and director Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis, who wrote and directed the 2016 film Paroles, and has starred in French TV series including Les cinq dernières minutes and Florence ou La vie de château.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fans are keen for these two Death in Paradise characters to get together

Chatting about her mum, and how they are currently working on three screenplays together, Josephine explained: "I've been writing with my mother. We're working on three projects at the same time. I love to write and I'd like to produce, I'm really interested in it, and my mum is amazing, she has so many brilliant ideas.

Josephine on Death in Paradise

"She's a writer, she's a director, she's been an actress, singer, dancer. Her CV... I'm like, 'Mum, this is a lie. You haven't done all of this. It's impossible!' She's extremely talented.

MORE: See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

MORE: Did you spot this Eternals star in Death in Paradise?

"Writing with another person can be very difficult, you have to be really connected. We're having so much fun. We wrote a short movie, we are working on the series, and we have a big blockbuster movie! Like Pirates of the Caribbean kind of vibe. No limits! I'm like, 'Mum, this is gonna cost a lot of money,' and she's like, 'Just write it and we'll see! Write the movie, and we'll find the money later!'

Josephine with her mum

Josephine joked that she'd love to appear in their projects too, adding: "Maybe not all of them but those three, yes. But we have a lot of ideas. I might not be in it because I like to discover new talents. That's one of the things I like to do, so we'll see. We're just enjoying our time writing together. I'm really motivated and it's something I really love to do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.